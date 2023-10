VINTON, La. (KPLC) - One lane has been reopened on I-10 Eastbound near the Texas state line following a vehicle accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler, according to DOTD.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route.

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 2 (Louisiana/Texas State Line) in Vinton due to an overturned semi. Congestion is approaching 6 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 26, 2023

