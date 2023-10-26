High school seniors could soon be able to appeal test score graduation requirement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A big change that affects high school seniors is up for vote Thursday.

It was first introduced in June. An appeal process was approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for high school seniors who do not meet LEAP testing score requirements.

BESE said out of the eight remaining states that require minimum standardized test scores for graduation, Louisiana is the only state to not offer an appeals process.

The proposal was introduced to benefit students who are English learners or have other learning challenges that make standardized testing difficult.

Under the new EXCELL (Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana) appeals process, students meeting certain academic criteria will have the option to appeal if they have not met the assessment graduation requirement on both exams of any content pair. Students may not file an appeal until their senior year, and must meet the following requirements:

Complete all Carnegie unit requirements for TOPS University or TOPS Tech Career Diploma

Demonstrate content proficiency by meeting standard assessment requirements in a pair and/or creating a portfolio of work aligned to the standards for both subjects in the LEAP 2025 pair unfulfilled by the end-of-course score

Demonstrate evidence of employability by earning one of the following: A Silver or higher rating on ACT WorkKeys or a TOPS Tech award or a Louisiana JumpStart-approved Industry Based Credential.

BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy said standardized testing serves as a barrier to students and prevents them from validating the learning they have achieved.

“If they have all of their Carnegie units, and they can demonstrate employability either through a work keys test, a TOPS tech eligibility award, or an industry-based credential that would qualify them for graduation,” Boffy said. “If they do those two things, then instead of demonstrating their knowledge of standards using a standardized test, they can demonstrate their knowledge of standards through a portfolio.”

State Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley opposes the policy. He released the following statement ahead of Thursday’s meeting:

“My signature on every high school diploma affirms a graduate’s readiness for work or higher education; this policy endangers that promise and diminishes the value of Louisiana diplomas for past, present, and future graduates.

“The graduation appeals policy is bad for Louisiana. At its core, it signals that our educational system is incapable of providing – and students are unable to attain – a minimum standard of proficiency in required subjects. We should continue the exploration and expansion of academic and support options for students, not impose a government-sanctioned excuse for mediocrity.”

Others, including governor-elect Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, said they are against the policy.

“This rule change is going in front of the Louisiana legislature for an oversight hearing in the Senate Education Committee and the House Education Committee,” Kennedy said. “And, I hope that either the Senate or House, and hopefully both will say no, because this change represents what President George Bush called the soft bigotry of low expectations. It’s got no place in this country, and it’s got no place in my state.”

The policy will go before the House Education Committee on Thursday, Oct. 26. If approved, it will then go before the governor.

