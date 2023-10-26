Bubbles release held for loved ones lost to breast cancer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services hosts a breast cancer awareness week every October as a way to give back to their community and recognize those who have lost their lives, survived or currently have breast cancer.

Today the center held a bubble release ceremony to remember those lost to the illness.

“I know personally in my family there are women who don’t really go to the doctor. They don’t see the need and they’re too busy, worried about others to take care of their self. So one thing I would tell women is to don’t wait if you have any symptoms, any concerns, any issues, get it taken care of immediately,” said Jasmine Abel with the SWLA Center for Health Services.

The center will continue to educate the community about breast cancer all month long.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.