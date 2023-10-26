Allen Parish residents react to Mike Johnson becoming speaker of the House

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Today Rep. Mike Johnson became the first-ever House speaker from Louisiana with full support from the Republican Party.

Rep. Johnson represents the 4th District of Louisiana, which includes Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes. We spoke to some locals in Kinder to get their reactions.

“I think it’s good for everybody, but even though both parties didn’t agree that when they finally became, you know, they finally agreed to somebody and so happened to be Mike Johnson from the area,” said Allen Parish resident Austin Sonnier.

“I think he’d make a great speaker of the House, he’s collective, from Louisiana,” said resident Ralph Chaisson. “I think he’s, he’s highly respectable, respectable in my opinion. I like him. I really do.”

“Thing I like about him is when he speaks he speaks with his with his voice, you know he don’t, he doesn’t turn for a comment or jump out of the way for anybody else’s opinion at the moment,” said resident Lucas Chaisson.

“I mean, he’s from here, so he knows what we need, he knows the people, you know. I would just hope that he helps us,” said Jessie Roy.

“He was doing his little interview this morning, yeah, he said I’m from Louisiana and he said we’re not poor, but we’re not wealthy and he said I want to get it known, and I said whoa, somebody going to do something,” Lucas Chaisson said.

“Yeah, he tells it like it is,” Ralph Chaisson said.

