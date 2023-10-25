New enhancements for Lake Charles park unveiled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and representatives from Northrop Grumman were present today to cut the ribbon on park enhancements at Mary Belle Williams Park.

The park, located at 1600 Knapp Street, now features a brand-new pavilion and refurbished park benches. In addition, the park also has received new fencing and a new sign as Hurricane Laura and Delta repairs have been completed at the park.

Future plans for Mary Belle Williams Park include an all new playground that features aviation-themed play equipment.

Northrop Grumman and the Community Foundation funded these new enhancements.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.