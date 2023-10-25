50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New enhancements for Lake Charles park unveiled

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and representatives from Northrop Grumman were present today to cut the ribbon on park enhancements at Mary Belle Williams Park.

The park, located at 1600 Knapp Street, now features a brand-new pavilion and refurbished park benches. In addition, the park also has received new fencing and a new sign as Hurricane Laura and Delta repairs have been completed at the park.

Future plans for Mary Belle Williams Park include an all new playground that features aviation-themed play equipment.

Northrop Grumman and the Community Foundation funded these new enhancements.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Jeff Davis Parish hosts their 2nd annual Special Olympics
Jeff Davis Parish hosts their 2nd annual Special Olympics - clipped version