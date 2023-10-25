50/50 Thursdays
Metal detector alerts school security to loaded gun in student’s backpack

(CPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Southwood High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

When the 17-year-old student walked through a school metal detector, it sounded an alert. A teacher searched the student’s backpack and found a loaded gun, officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. They were then taken into custody by Corporal Willie Williams, the school resource officer.

After further investigation, the student was booked into Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a firearm on school property.

