McNeese holds Grad Fest to celebrate seniors

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a memorable moment today for McNeese seniors as they stopped by the Alumni Center for the annual Grad Fest.

Graduating students picked up their caps and gowns and took senior photos. Donna Martin, the McNeese Bookstore and Post Office manager, talked about what an exciting time it is for the students.

“It’s just like the light at the end of the tunnel, they were able to accomplish this goal that they had set for themselves, and we were able to be a part of it. We’re very thankful for them and appreciative of their time and effort that they have put in here at McNeese, and we enjoy celebrating them,” said Martin.

McNeese graduation will be held Friday, Dec. 8.

