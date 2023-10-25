Lori Vallow Daybell to be extradited to Arizona

Lori Vallow could be heading to Arizona to face two indictments. (AP/Idaho Department of Corrections)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Idaho’s governor has signed an agreement to extradite Lori Vallow Daybell to Arizona, where the convicted murderer faces conspiracy to commit murder charges.

One of those charges is in connection with the death of her husband, Charles Vallow, a Lake Charles native and former McNeese baseball player. She is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in connection with an attempt to kill her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux.

Daybell is serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murders of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. She was also convicted of conspiring to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a three-page extradition agreement sent to him by Arizona Gov. Hobbs, Nate Eaton, of the East Idaho News, is reporting. Eaton has reported extensively on the crimes and the trial of Daybell.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.