LaGrange High School students create a film about choices

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Will you make the right choice, or will you take the easy way out? Some LaGrange High School students got the chance to try their hand at acting, while emphasizing how important choices are.

The Lake Charles Marshal’s Office partnered with faculty and staff at LaGrange to create a short film which highlighted important life decisions.

“Life is about choices, and we are targeting probably middle school and high school, maybe even college [students], that every choice you make, there are consequences behind those choices,” said Marshal Keller.

The LaGrange Theater Troupe has been hard at work for the past month making a short film. Theater teacher Shelly Buller said it was heartwarming to see how proud each of the students was when seeing the final product.

“They got to see what it is like to do this on a professional level, but more importantly, it was awesome because they were able to be a part of a public service announcement for something that is vital to this area,” said Buller.

The Lake Charles Marshal’s Office said they collaborated with students beforehand to see what exactly it was they were experiencing in order to better reach them.

7News talked to a couple lead actors for the inside scoop.

“I think the message is really important, especially to the youth, it needs to have an impact on them. We want the youth to have a great experience growing up and not be in any type of trouble, especially the same trouble we are experiencing now,” said Skyler Captain.

The video focused on bullying and gun violence, two issues that the marshal said he has heard the most about from students.

“It was a thing where you, you’re like ‘I don’t think I can do this,’ but just the message just showing how we can prevent this from going on. It was really amazing,” Jose Lara said.

Not only were the students proud of themselves for the film, but they were proud that they could be a role model for younger children.

The marshal’s office hopes to expand projects like these to more schools in the area.

The marshal’s office wants to give a special thank you to the Lake Charles Police Department, sheriff’s office, D.A.’s office, and the City of Lake Charles for their collaborative efforts.

