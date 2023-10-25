50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Landry holds first news conference to discuss transition to governor

Jeff Landry announced plans for his transition during his first news conference since winning the Louisiana gubernatorial election.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeff Landry announced plans for his transition during his first news conference since winning the Louisiana gubernatorial election.

The news conference was held in Lafayette on Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

According to the governor-elect, the theme of his transition to governor is “One Team. One Dream. One Louisiana.”

Landry said his transition chairs will be Ralph Abraham, Lane Grigsby, Shane Guidry, Timothy Hardy, Steve Orlando, Eddie Rispone, and Sharon Landry. Kyle Ruckert will direct the transition team, he added.

“Our group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they are extremely dedicated to this State. They have worked in the oil and gas field, the construction industry, in education, healthcare, and environmental affairs. Each chair possesses strong attributes of leadership, and that is why I have tasked them with helping prep our administration for success. We look forward to working out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette throughout this transition period as a united Louisiana,” said Landry.

His transition will take place on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.

More details to come.

