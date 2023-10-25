50/50 Thursdays
One home lost, many acres burned in Big Lake marsh fire

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT
BIG LAKE, La. (KPLC) - A house that burned in the Big Lake marsh fire is a total loss. Scott Murphy is the owner of the home, and he also suffered from burned property.

A couple in their 70s lived in the home but made it out safely.

Video shows the mobile home on Cleve Miller Road completely burned to the ground.

Stephen Clawson lives near Big Lake Road and says he noticed the marsh fire around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He said by 2:30 it made its way to his family-owned property.

“It’ll grow back, I mean this isn’t something that’s unusual that’s happened, it just happened to us this time,” he said.

Clawson said he could not even get down Cleve Miller Road because the fire was spreading so quickly and the wind was blowing.

“We’ve seen a lot of marsh fires over the years and we were lucky but this time we weren’t and it pretty much burned everything back in the marsh and all our deer blinds are gone cameras and everything but we’re lucky that’s all it was people that really suffered are the people at the end of the road that lost their house and everything in it,” he said.

Dickey Akel said he witnessed the smoke coming in the direction of his home around 9 Tuesday morning.

“The fire department had probably 4, 5 trucks out here, that was on Big Lake Road trying to monitor, where the fire was going to cross at, but really couldn’t do much, and about 4:30, they wanted everybody to evacuate, so we ended up leaving about 4:30, ″Ackel said

7News reached out to the Lake Charles Fire Department, and District Chief Tryon McGinnis said they are just watching as the fire continues heading north toward the Intracoastal Waterway.

Firefighters said they do not know how the fire started, but it is now contained.

The Big Lake marsh fire burned more than 1,000 acres, but only one home burned.

Remember Calcasieu Parish is still under the statewide burn ban.

