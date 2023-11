SWLA Veterans Day events

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Veteran’s Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11, and there are plenty of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana to help celebrate. Hosting an event? Please email news@kplctv.com to be added to this story.

ALLEN PARISH

Ninth Annual Community Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Grand Church, 205 First Ave. in Kinder. Attended by LDVA Benefits Southwest Regional Manager Kelsey Eckelberger.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

24th Annual Veterans Day Celebration: East Beauregard High School football stadium, 5364 LA-113, DeRidder. Memorial service at 7 a.m., view displays from noon to 4 p.m., ceremony at 1:15 p.m.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Veterans Day Barbecue: Lake Charles Civic Center from noon to 7 p.m.

VFW Post 2130 Veterans Day Celebration: 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2130, 5676 Lake Street. Free to enter. Dinner and music provided.

Veterans Yoga Project: 9 a.m. at Oak Crossing, 5656 Nelson Road.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Veterans Day Program: Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home, 1610 Evangeline Road, Jennings. Parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by ceremony and cochon de lait. Col. EJ Vincent is a guest speaker.

Welsh Museum Reception: 9:30 a.m. at Welsh Museum. Reception to honor all Veterans.

VERNON PARISH

Flag Placement: Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3348 University Parkway, Leesville. The event begins at 4:30 p.m.

