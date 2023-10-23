Tammy back over open water, watching another area in the far south Caribbean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic, with one of them being Hurricane Tammy.

Hurricane Tammy (KPLC)

Tammy impacted the Leeward Islands this weekend as a category 1 hurricane as it moved to the northwest. Now it is continuing on a northerly track which will take it back into the Atlantic. It may meander south of Bermuda for a little while before likely weakening into a remnant low late this week.

Hurricane Tammy (KPLC)

The other area is a disturbance in the far southern Caribbean sea near Central America. An area of thunderstorms have gradually become better organized, and a new system may form early this week. Whatever becomes of it will move into Central America by Tuesday, which of course makes it not a concern for SWLA. The next name on the list is Vince.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

