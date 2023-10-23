50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tammy back over open water, watching another area in the far south Caribbean

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic, with one of them being Hurricane Tammy.

Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy(KPLC)

Tammy impacted the Leeward Islands this weekend as a category 1 hurricane as it moved to the northwest. Now it is continuing on a northerly track which will take it back into the Atlantic. It may meander south of Bermuda for a little while before likely weakening into a remnant low late this week.

Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy(KPLC)

The other area is a disturbance in the far southern Caribbean sea near Central America. An area of thunderstorms have gradually become better organized, and a new system may form early this week. Whatever becomes of it will move into Central America by Tuesday, which of course makes it not a concern for SWLA. The next name on the list is Vince.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Afternoon highs will stay mostly in the mid 80's with mixed clouds
First Alert Forecast: Starting this week warm and humid without much chance for rain
Morning fog will give way to warmer temperatures both Monday and into the week.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
Warm and humid weather will start the week though rain chances remain low for now.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast