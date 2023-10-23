SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 22, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 22, 2023.

Katelyn Rachelle Berry, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Jordan Paul Horne, 40, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Garrin Nicholas Solari, 30, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; resisting an officer.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $50,000 (3 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Charlee Ann Juneau, 49, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Steven Paul Fruge, 60, Sulphur: Communicating false information on a planned arson; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lennard Ray Harmon Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Tony Johnson Humberson, 55, Lumberton, TX: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Leo Droddy, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; using off-road vehicles on highways.

Belinda D. Benoit, 48, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tabitha Elizabeth Brenning, 47, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cristobal Sierra, 50, Texas City, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.