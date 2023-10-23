50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested as part of a suspected child abuse investigation involving a 4-month-old baby, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they began investigating around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 after the child was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries.

Jordan S. Tupper, 23, Sulphur
Jordan S. Tupper, 23, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

During their investigation, detectives say they learned that the baby was in the care of Jordan S. Tupper, 23, when the injuries occurred. After speaking with Tupper, they say he gave conflicting stories on how the injuries may have “accidentally” occurred. But detectives say none of the stories were consistent with the extent of the child’s injuries which hospital personnel described as non-accidental traumatic head injuries.

On Oct. 20, detectives arrested Tupper and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie has set his bond at $950,000.

The child has been placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services and has since been taken to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery. The baby remains in the ICU in critical condition at last word.

