McNeese Rodeo Teams holds costume rodeo fundraiser

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Like many college organizations, the McNeese Rodeo team is finding ways to help prospective students using scholarships. But that money has to come from somewhere. That’s why they will be holding a costume rodeo fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 26, right before this weekend’s rodeo.

McNeese State University has had a college rodeo team since 1947 and is one of the few Universities with a dedicated men’s and women’s team. The team is part of the NIRA in the Southern Region which competes against all of East and Central Texas.

This weekend’s rodeo at Burton Colosseum will feature 13 different schools and over 400 contestants.

“We will have a costume rodeo on Thursday night which is strictly a fundraiser,” said Browning. “Then Friday and Saturday will be a rodeo.”

Entry is $5 for Thursday night and $10 for Friday and Saturday.

Rodeo Times and Dates:

Thursday, October 26 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 - 5:00 p.m.

