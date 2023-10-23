McNeese kicks off homecoming week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today kicks off the first day of a week’s worth of homecoming events at McNeese.

What is your favorite homecoming festivity? From oozeball to the annual parade and more, McNeese’s homecoming is always one to remember. This year’s theme? Pokechella.

“It’s very exciting. Homecoming is about the love of our school and its incredible to see not only the students but the community and everyone of all walks of life to come together and just appreciate and show that love for McNeese,” McNeese senior Jaylon Martin said.

McNeese students like Jaylon Martin say they look forward to homecoming week each and every year. When we asked students what events they were looking forward to, the parade was the most common answer.

“Like you see everyone throwing out beads, candy, and at the end of the day we all go to Cowboy Stadium and it’s just so much love from students. I just love that,” McNeese senior PJ Adetunji said.

“Definitely the parade, I say the parade would have to be the most magical night for McNeese, especially for Lake Charles,” Martin said.

Aside from the parade, the most anticipated event is one very special to McNeese, the oozeball tournament.

Oozeball has been a tradition at McNeese for years. It is essentially mud volleyball.

7NEWS asked the students if they had any advice for freshmen since this is their first college homecoming.

“Have fun! The main thing at the end of the day is to have fun because all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, or Jill a dull girl. So just make new friends and go to as many events as possible,” Adetunji said.

“Don’t be nervous! The advice I would give is finish all your work ahead of time so you could go to everything during homecoming week, that’s what I do every year,” Martin said.

Some of the events planned for the week are Pokechella fest, a night at Lake Area Adventures, and the Greek Picnic.

“This homecoming, bring your school spirit, you never know, you may be what the school needs to pull off this game. How great would it be for the homecoming week to end with winning this game? So come out, show up for McNeese, and Geaux Pokes!” Adetunji said.

Homecoming week will end on Saturday with a matchup between McNeese and Northwestern.

Among the homecoming events are Amnesty day starting on Monday. A day to get one parking ticket forgiven. Poke Adventures will be a completely free night at Lake Area Adventures for students also on Monday.

On Tuesday Pokechella Fest will include art, music, food, games and more.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the oozeball tournaments on Frasch Lawn, and on Thursday, the parade and pep rally will begin at 7 p.m.

The Greek picnic will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in McNeese’s quad. This event will feature free food, games, and fun for all. Friday night the Cowboy Block party will begin under the Alumni pavilion at 7 p.m.

The homecoming student tailgate and game will be held on Saturday and will be an all afternoon affair.

