50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Regional Airport to hold “live” fire training Oct. 23 - 24

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport Aircraft and Rescue Fire Fighting Department will be conducting “live” fire training on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The exercises will be from Oct. 23 through Oct. 24 on the airport’s south apron and will be testing and evaluating emergency response plans and procedures as well as providing hands-on experience for crews and local fire departments in a simulated environment. The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Airport’s FAR Part 139 certification.

The training will include a state-of-the-art mobile aircraft training device designed to simulate fires in a realistic controlled environment.

Authorities advise the public not to be alarmed if they see airport firetrucks or visible flames on location while the training is taking place.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Electronic recycle drive coming to Lake Charles and Sulphur
Electronic recycle drive coming to Lake Charles and Sulphur
Health Headlines: Mental health toolbox
Health Headlines: Mental health toolbox
Health Headlines: Mental health toolbox
Health Headlines: Mental health toolbox
Hurricane Tammy
Tammy back over open water, watching another area in the far south Caribbean