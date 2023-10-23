Lake Charles Regional Airport to hold “live” fire training Oct. 23 - 24

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport Aircraft and Rescue Fire Fighting Department will be conducting “live” fire training on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The exercises will be from Oct. 23 through Oct. 24 on the airport’s south apron and will be testing and evaluating emergency response plans and procedures as well as providing hands-on experience for crews and local fire departments in a simulated environment. The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Airport’s FAR Part 139 certification.

The training will include a state-of-the-art mobile aircraft training device designed to simulate fires in a realistic controlled environment.

Authorities advise the public not to be alarmed if they see airport firetrucks or visible flames on location while the training is taking place.

