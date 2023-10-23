Juvenile arrested following attempted robbery at Dollar General

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A juvenile has been arrested after police responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Viewers noticed a heavy police presence at the Dollar General on Common St. and Royal St. last night, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says one juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident. No other details have been released.

