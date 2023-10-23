Juvenile arrested following attempted robbery at Dollar General

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A juvenile has been arrested after police responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Viewers noticed a heavy police presence at the Dollar General on Common St. and Royal St. last night, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says one juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

