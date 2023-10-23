First Alert Forecast: Starting this week warm and humid without much chance for rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Generally warm weather continues this week as humidity keeps moving into the region.

Monday should be slightly less warm than the weekend, if only by a degree or two. Humidity continues to filter in from the south, combined with some upper level clouds for the day should keep temperatures in the low to around mid 80′s range. Weak morning winds and high humidity means that morning fog will likely continue to be a nuisance for the next couple of days until winds pick up. Make sure to use caution on your morning commute to account for potential slowdowns.

Despite the generally damp feel, rain chances remain minimal to none for the time being, with high pressure still a little too close to the area. Although a very short lived sprinkle or two might break through in a few areas.

Afternoon highs will stay mostly in the mid 80's with mixed clouds (KPLC)

The rest of the week will continue the warm pattern, and temperatures should remain a good bit above seasonal averages. With high pressure that will remain anchored to the east, humidity will continue to stream in from the southeast, though rain chances will remain low through Wednesday. By Thursday, enough moisture may return to allow better chances for a couple isolated showers. But any larger disturbances will remain well to the west, keeping significant rain out the forecast.

High pressure to the east keeps humidity in the area but rain chances low (KPLC)

SWLA unfortunately remains in exceptional drought for the time being while we wait for better rain.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is now heading north into the Atlantic after impacting the Leeward Islands as a category 1 hurricane. Elsewhere there is a small area of low pressure we are watching in the far southern Caribbean, which could try to develop into a system before heading into Central America. Neither will pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA. More details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

