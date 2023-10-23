Electronic recycle drive coming to Lake Charles and Sulphur
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is giving residents the opportunity to recycle their electronic devices on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
Residents can drop off the following accepted items from 8 a.m. to noon at either 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur or 5500-B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles:
- Desktop computers
- Cell phones
- Telephones
- Printers
- Faxes
- Copiers
- Monitors
- LCDs
- LEDs
- Laptops
- Laptop batteries
- Servers
- Hard drives
- DVD and CD players
- Stereo equipment
- Network equipment
- Memory chips
- Routers
- Hubs
- Ups batteries
- Projectors
- Cables
- Wires
- Gaming consoles
- Tablets
- PDAs
- Plugs
- Connectors
- Circuit boards
- Keyboards
- Mouse devices
- Speakers
- Lithium batteries
- AV equipment
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.