Electronic recycle drive coming to Lake Charles and Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is giving residents the opportunity to recycle their electronic devices on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Lake Charles and Sulphur.

Residents can drop off the following accepted items from 8 a.m. to noon at either 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur or 5500-B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles:

Desktop computers

Cell phones

Telephones

Printers

Faxes

Copiers

Monitors

LCDs

LEDs

Laptops

Laptop batteries

Servers

Hard drives

DVD and CD players

Stereo equipment

Network equipment

Memory chips

Routers

Hubs

Ups batteries

Projectors

Cables

Wires

Gaming consoles

Tablets

PDAs

Plugs

Connectors

Circuit boards

Keyboards

Mouse devices

Speakers

Lithium batteries

AV equipment

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.