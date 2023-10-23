Authorities to hold drug takeback events on Oct. 28

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Law enforcement agencies across SWLA and the DEA will be holding drug takeback events on Saturday, Oct. 28, where residents can safely get rid of unwanted prescription drugs.

The Lake Charles Police Department will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2011 Ryan Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect surrendered drugs for destruction.

The Westlake Police Department will be collecting unused medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their department building located at 2405 Guillory Street.

Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office will be participating, as well, taking old prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their main office, located at 1530 Hwy. 90 West in Jennings.

The takeback event is free, anonymous, and helps to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches.

