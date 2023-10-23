Astros lose to Rangers in Game Six of ALCS to force a Game Seven

HOUSTON, Texas. (KPLC) - The Texas Rangers came into the night facing elimination against the Houston Astros and left forcing a winner-take-all all Game Seven after beating the Astros 9-2 in Game Six of the ALCS.

Houston jumped out to a lead early as Yordan Alvarez hit a single to center field to bring in Michael Brantley for the game’s first run of the day, but the Rangers answered quickly in the top of the second with a Mitch Garver home run to right-center field to tie the game up 1-1.

From that point on the Rangers would begin to pile on runs to take the lead, first with a Jonah Heim two-run home run in the top of the fourth to grab their first lead of the day.

Houston would add a run by Mauricio Dubon in the bottom of the sixth as he hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Alvarez making it a 3-2 ball game heading into the top of the seventh.

Garver would then add another RBI to his day in the eighth for Texas as he doubled to left field to extend the Rangers lead back to two runs.

And then in the top of the ninth the Rangers blew the game open with a huge grand slam home run by Adolis García to put the game away for good as Texas went on to in the game by seven runs.

Game Seven of the ALCS is set for Monday in Houston, with first pitch scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

Houston Batting:

Batter AB R H RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 LF: Michael Brantley 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 3B: Alex Bregman 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 DH: Yordan Alvarez 3 1 2 1 0 1 1 1B: José Abreu 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 RF: Kyle Tucker 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 CF: Mauricio Dubón 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 SS: Jeremy Peña 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 C: Martín Maldonado 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Pitching

Pitcher H R ER BB K HR Framber Valdez (5.0 Innings pitched) 5 3 3 2 6 2 Phil Maton (1.0 Innings pitched) 0 0 0 0 1 0 Hector Neris (1.0 Innings pitched) 1 0 1 1 0 0 Bryan Abreu (1.0 Innings pitched) 2 1 1 0 0 0 Ryne Stanek (1.0 Innings pitched) 1 2 2 0 1 1

