Astros lose to Rangers in Game Six of ALCS to force a Game Seven

The Texas Rangers came into the night facing elimination against the Houston Astros and left forcing a winner-take-all all Game Seven after beating the Astros 9-2 in Game Six of the ALCS.((VIA @Astros/X))
By Justin Margolius
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas. (KPLC) - The Texas Rangers came into the night facing elimination against the Houston Astros and left forcing a winner-take-all all Game Seven after beating the Astros 9-2 in Game Six of the ALCS.

Houston jumped out to a lead early as Yordan Alvarez hit a single to center field to bring in Michael Brantley for the game’s first run of the day, but the Rangers answered quickly in the top of the second with a Mitch Garver home run to right-center field to tie the game up 1-1.

From that point on the Rangers would begin to pile on runs to take the lead, first with a Jonah Heim two-run home run in the top of the fourth to grab their first lead of the day.

Houston would add a run by Mauricio Dubon in the bottom of the sixth as he hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Alvarez making it a 3-2 ball game heading into the top of the seventh.

Garver would then add another RBI to his day in the eighth for Texas as he doubled to left field to extend the Rangers lead back to two runs.

And then in the top of the ninth the Rangers blew the game open with a huge grand slam home run by Adolis García to put the game away for good as Texas went on to in the game by seven runs.

Game Seven of the ALCS is set for Monday in Houston, with first pitch scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

Houston Batting:

BatterABRHRBIHRBBK
2B: Jose Altuve5120000
LF: Michael Brantley3000021
3B: Alex Bregman3000011
DH: Yordan Alvarez3121011
1B: José Abreu4020000
RF: Kyle Tucker3000011
CF: Mauricio Dubón3001000
SS: Jeremy Peña3000011
C: Martín Maldonado2000000

Houston Pitching

PitcherHRERBBKHR
Framber Valdez (5.0 Innings pitched)533262
Phil Maton (1.0 Innings pitched)000010
Hector Neris (1.0 Innings pitched)101100
Bryan Abreu (1.0 Innings pitched)211000
Ryne Stanek (1.0 Innings pitched)122011

