Woods fire burns 40 acres in Sulphur

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a woods fire that burned approximately 40 acres on Arena Road.

The Carlyss Fire Department received the call in the afternoon hours on Oct 21. They requested assistance from the Houston River, Ward Six and Sulphur fire departments.

Houston River supplied brush buggies, and the State Department of Forestry deployed two dozers to assist in extinguishing the flames.

No firefighters were injured.

