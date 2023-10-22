West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital hosts Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Breast Cancer Awareness month continues and the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital hosted the 2023 Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk.

The walk raised funds to assist individuals in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes who are undergoing breast cancer treatment.

The walk also celebrated survivors and remembered those who fought courageously against this disease.

“It’s a great feeling. Not only from our participants but also from our business community as well as other community organizations that come together and support us, whether that’s through volunteerism, sponsorship, or other means of financial resources in order to support the event. and come out,” WCCH chief markting officer Matthew Welsh said. “We’ve had a great crowd today with over 2,000 participants. so it’s a really good feeling to see those people come together in a sense of community.”

All funds raised will go toward things like wigs, prostheses, payment of medical bills, and expenses related to cancer treatments.

