SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2023.

Destin Alexander Reed, 29, Welsh: Theft from less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Miles Drew Jones, 35, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dvonte Ryan Nonette, 18, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; resisting an officer; theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary.

Eric Tony Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; resisting an officer.

Russell Ray Farris, 43, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal trespass; contempt of court; violations of registration provisions.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Wayne Green, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; when passing on the right is permitted; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating while intoxicated.

Jairred Gerard Andrew, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice.

