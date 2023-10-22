Sulphur hosts 13th annual Stars and Stripes Car Show

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur held it’s 13th annual Stars and Stripes Car Show.

Over a hundred classic cars parked at Heritage Square for spectators to look at and enjoy for free.

“This is by far probably the best event that we have in Sulphur because it’s kid-friendly, everything’s free and it’s just a great day to come out and enjoy some family fun and some fellowship,” pastor Jay Lawson said.

Awards were given out for the top 75, armed forces’ top 5, brimstone’s choice, mayor’s choice, and more.

