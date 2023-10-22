Phillips 66 hosts ‘Strike Out Cancer’ bowling fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Phillips 66 invited the community to help strike out breast cancer by participating in a Real Men Wear Pink bowling tournament and fundraising event at Petro Bowl.

“It’s really exciting to have everybody here today. It’s really important. It really shows the commitment and the commitment that people have towards raising money and the awareness to the American Cancer Society,” Kevin Sandstead, Phillips 66 technical services manager said.

Goodie bags were given as prizes to the best bowler and the best pink outfit. All proceeds raised through the bowling tournament will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

