LSU dominates Army in Homecoming game
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU shutout the Army Black Knights in Death Valley for their homecoming game on Saturday, October 21.
The Tigers left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.
3 Takes It In |@logandiggs3— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2023
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/juBVh6n4WV
5 Takes It Himself | @JayD__5— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/EjD78tn9Zb
🗣️ BEST RECEIVER IN FOOTBALL @whyguard13— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/HVOs9JeT9m
First career TD for @DrippyTrey2 🔥— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/IYNMeCTxU9
Homecoming Win For The Tigers pic.twitter.com/yXQfcjXaUX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023
The Tigers have a bye week before taking on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 4.
