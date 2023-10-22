FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm and humid to start the week though rain chances remain low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The above-normal temperature express is set to continue this week, though temps on Monday will likely not be quite as warm as the past couple days. Part of the reason for that will be the continued humidity return into the region. That combined with some clouds should be enough to hold temperatures into the low/mid 80′s rather than the upper 80′s for highs.

Some clouds are likely to return tomorrow, though temps should still reach the mid 80's. (KPLC)

Still, the increased humidity will remain in play, which should cause another round of morning fog in time starting in the morning, and lasting just after sunrise. Some of the fog may be locally dense at times again, so use caution on the morning commute.

High pressure holds steady this week and continues the pattern of higher humidity levels. (KPLC)

The rest of the week will continue the warm pattern, and temperatures should remain a good bit above seasonal averages. With high pressure that will remain anchored to the east, humidity will continue be in place though rain chances will remain low through Wednesday. By Thursday, enough moisture may return to allow better chances for a couple isolated showers. But any disturbances will remain well to the west, meaning significant rain remains out the forecast.

The drought continues to worsen across SWLA, with Lake Charles Regional Airport now down to 14 inches of rain below normal on the year. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, that also means we still are not expecting much in the way of drought relief over this time. So SWLA is likely to remain in an exceptional drought until that happens.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is now heading north into the Atlantic after impacting the Leeward Islands as a category 1 hurricane. Elsewhere there is a small area of low pressure we are watching in the far southern Caribbean, which could try to develop into a system before heading into Central America. Neither will pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA. More details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

