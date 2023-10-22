City of Lake Charles announces new enhancements to public parks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday morning was filled with announcements of park enhancements around the city from Mayor Nic Hunter.

“So we are so excited today to announce the Anita Drive park project,” Hunter said.

The area will include open green space, a walking trail, a splash pad, and amenities like a gazebo, bike rack, and full-scale restroom.

“I am very excited about the project. We plan on having a new boys and girls club at this facility. And it will benefit the people that live in this general area,” Councilman Rodney Geyen said.

Geyen said the city plans to host a summer feeding program and regular meetings with senior citizens in the community.

“It’s a great project that is going to serve this community for many, many years to come. And we have not had our attention in this area before, but now we are focusing on trying to become a catalyst for everybody,” Geyen said.

The Anita Drive Park is set to open mid 2024.

The city plans to revitalize another area in the community through LC Rebound, Mary Belle William Park.

“Once we plant this F-35, this will be the only one in Lake Charles, so you need to come to Mary Belle and enjoy yourselves,” director of community services Mike Castille said.

Northrop Grumman representative Eric Price told 7NEWS he is truly honored to be a part of the project. Their team even partnered with ReTree Louisiana to bring some new greenery to the park.

“This is what everything is about for community, family involvement, and getting folks together. It gives a safe place for kids to play which for me is one of the most important things about the park,” Price said.

The new pavilion that was built at Mary Belle was celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

These parks provide a space and opportunity for community involvement for events like ‘Art in the Park’ happening over at Lock Park.

“I think this is really important because it really brought us together after the hurricane happened and all the bad things that recently occurred,” Lake Charles resident Lizzie said.

The next installment of Art in the Park will be held on December 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center.

