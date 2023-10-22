Astros try to clinch ALCS in Game 6 against Rangers

Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Sunday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the World Series with a win.

Houston has gone 39-42 in home games and 90-72 overall. The Astros have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .437.

Texas has a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 50-24 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are ahead 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 97 RBI for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 107 RBI for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.