SWLA Bar Association hosts Fall Court Ceremony

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Bar Association hosted its annual Fall Court Ceremony in honor of the next court term.

The program included award presentations to those in the legal community, along with eulogy presentations for those who have passed away.

“It gives families recognition as to what their loved one contributed to the legal community in Southwest Louisiana, specifically what that person meant to us,” Southwest Bar presidential-elect Lee Hoffoss said.

One lawyer received the Jim Ortego Pro Bono award which is for the lawyer who does the most for free and at a lower cost.

