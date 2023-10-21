SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2023.

Dakota James Swope, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Christopher James Goodly, 38, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Anthony Tarrel Vital, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; parole detainer.

Rasheem Jamal Spikes, 20, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Jessica Suzan Freeman, 41, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Bobbie Jo Menard, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $25,000 or more; two counts of instate detainer; bank fraud.

Tyleigh Nicole Fuselier, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Amber Elizabeth Black, 39, Lake Charles: Identity theft $1,000 or more.

Jordan Scott Tupper, 23, Sulphur: Second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Michael Donovan Glaser, 55, Baton Rouge: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; two counts of misapplication of payments prohibited over $1,000 by a contractor; two counts of contempt of court; failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Jack Andrew Monte, 33, Robertsdale, Alabama: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; misapplication of payments prohibited over $1,000 by a contractor; three counts of contempt of court.

Emma Catherine Broussard, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Margaret Faith Villafuerte, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Derrell James Atkins, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

