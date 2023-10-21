Sports Person of the Week - St. Louis football player Graham Montet breaks school’s tackling record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saint Louis Catholic Saints running back and linebacker Graham Montet broke the school’s all-time record for tackles against Lake Charles College Prep last Thursday.

The previous record of 330 tackles has stood since 2010 and Montet now currently holds the record with 340 tackles and counting.

“It’s awesome it’s great, especially knowing that I did this with Coach Brock and it gives him a good reputation on that to him being here because whenever he got here that’s when I started playing really well,” St . Louis running back/linebacker, Graham Montet said.

St. Louis head coach Brock Matherne discussed the special relationship he and Montet share and how he couldn’t be more proud of the man and player he’s become.

“I felt an extreme amount of pride I’m very happy for him because like you see the work he puts in again, one of the most underrated players I’ve ever been around I mean, he put up numbers since he was a sophomore, Matherne said. “I keep telling these college coaches he’s a steal waiting to happen he surprises you at first but now I mean in year three together. nothing he does surprises me anymore because it’s just who he is.”

“He’s fun to watch, he’s fun to be a part of, and knowing going into that game that he had a chance to break the record, I don’t hear much of what’s going on during game day, especially with those headphones on but hearing that he broke the record that it made my heart smile,” Matherne said.

Through Matherne’s three years of coaching Montet he’s seen his ability to always have a nose for the football and make players around him better.

“Some people just got it you know I mean there’s some things you can’t describe and you can’t teach and he has that he has a knack for it whether he’s at running back and finds the open hole and breaks loose or if its a tackle where he’s chasing somebody down and finds that open alley, I think a lot of it has to do with him studying he knows the game of football and formations,” Matherne said.

Montt and the Saints hold a 6-1 record this season and will hit the road for a week 8 matchup against South Lafourche.

