PT’s Coffee hosts second annual Trunk or Treat

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Halloween spirit was in full swing today at PT’s Coffee in Sulphur as dozens showed up for their second annual Trunk or Treat.

A total of 25 cars put their decorated trunks on display as families dressed in full costume got all the candy they could want.

There was also an arts and crafts booth as well as a Build-A-Bear workshop for kids to enjoy.

