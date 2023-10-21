Local lawmakers hesitant to act as deadline to approve I-10 Bridge proposal approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s down to the wire for Lake Charles’ Calcasieu River Bridge.

“If we want to finish the whole project including the financing, we then have to get moving on that if we are going to finish in this calendar year,” Eric Kalivoda said.

Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Eric Kalivoda said the Joint Transportation Committee needs to make a decision next week on a proposal that was submitted in June, or else crucial funding could be lost.

The proposal selects Calcasieu Bridge Partners to oversee the project which is said to cost $2.1 billion. The company would recoup its investment through tolls.

While many 7News has spoken to disagree, people we talked to today said they’re okay with whatever it takes to get construction going.

“If that’s what I have to do to get a bridge down, then I’ll pay a toll,” local resident Walter Batiste said.

“I’d much rather have to pay a toll than cross it and not have a toll,” resident Denise Abadie said. “It’s worth the money to me.”

Some local politicians said they want to see other options.

“Maintenance cost that they have to do,” State Rep. Les Farnum (R-Sulphur) said. “Replacement costs of things that go bad. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with that. So, they try to establish a toll rate that’s best for them, instead of what’s best for the people of Louisiana. If we don’t take the P3 contract right now, that we’re never going to get a bridge, is so flawed it’s not even funny.”

Farnum said the true cost of the bridge, without the partnership, is unknown. He said he wants new eyes to look at the project.

“In reality, over the last four years, this legislature that’s in place right now has assembled $1.2 billion in revenue dedicated to what we thought was for that bridge,” Farnum said. “DOTD wants to say it’s for the I-10 corridor. We were under the impression it was dedicated for the bridge. So, I think we got the money in place for a straight-up design, bid and contract, and see what it costs. Then, we decide if we can afford it or not.”

The Joint Transportation Committee will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

