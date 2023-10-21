50/50 Thursdays
La. Rep Mike Johnson announces bid for U.S. House Speaker

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After publicly supporting Jim Jordon’s attempts to become U.S. House Speaker, Mike Johnson announces his bid.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Louisiana Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson said he is officially making a bid for the nomination for U.S. House Speaker.

His announcement came from his social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Johnson says his key priorities are:

  • Restore trust
  • Advance a comprehensive policy agenda
  • Promote individual members
