La. Rep Mike Johnson announces bid for U.S. House Speaker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After publicly supporting Jim Jordon’s attempts to become U.S. House Speaker, Mike Johnson announces his bid.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Louisiana Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson said he is officially making a bid for the nomination for U.S. House Speaker.

His announcement came from his social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

At this critical juncture, our House Republican majority must provide principled leadership. It is our duty to chart a new path, and answer with clarity and conviction who we are, why we are here, and what we are fighting for. As scripture reminds us, “Where there is no vision, the people perish” ( Prov. 29:12).

Johnson says his key priorities are:

Restore trust

Advance a comprehensive policy agenda

Promote individual members

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.