Intersection of Sale, Weaver opens to traffic as W. Prien Lake widening moves into new phase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another phase of the West Prien Lake Road widening project has wrapped up today.

As of this afternoon, drivers were able to get through the intersection of Sale and Weaver roads by Prien Lake Road, an area that’s been under construction for years.

“They’re going to open both lanes today? Wow, I just can’t imagine them doing that, it has been a long time getting done. I pity the poor people that have to live with all that construction,” local resident Mitch Drost said.

This construction project has been a long time in the making. The scope of work includes a bike path on the west side of the road and sidewalks on the east side, as well as major improvements to drainage, water and sewer infrastructure. Construction Supervisor Jeremy Taylor explained what drivers in that area can expect after the roads open.

“We’re opening up this section of Sale Road around 3:00 today, and the far outside lane will still be closed down for about a week due to sidewalk repairs and stuff like that, but through traffic, you’ll be able to get through here after today,” Taylor said.

The construction crew has been working on this project for two years. Taylor said they’re mainly trying to shuffle traffic around to make traveling as convenient as possible while working on remaining lane closures.

“It’s been a big job, I know they’re anxious to get it back started. It’s a lot of stuff laying around over there, this weather should really get them going,” Drost said.

Following the completion of the Sale Road, contractors will begin the next phase of the project at the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, which has an expected completion date of January 2024.

Crew members on site are asking drivers passing through the area to slow down and follow the speed limit as the next phase of construction continues.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.