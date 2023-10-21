FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather will last through the week as humidity begins to return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm weather will not go away as we start the new week, and we’ll also see humidity begin to return as well.

This return may start as early as Sunday morning, as winds will begin to shift to the south and usher in higher humidity levels. In fact, humidity levels will likely be high enough where areas of patchy fog will develop by the morning. Some areas may become dense, so you’ll want to be careful on the roadways heading out the door.

That fog should burn off by the late morning hours. Now there will still be a fair amount of upper and mid-level clouds around, so we’re not expecting temperatures to warm as high as Saturday. Still, we should see temps top out in the low-to-mid 80′s. Even with slightly higher humidity levels, our rain chances will remain very low, so no big concerns for outdoor plans are expected.

The new week will continue the warm pattern, and temperatures should remain a good bit above seasonal averages. Humidity will continue tom return as winds shift to the south again, though rain chances will remain low at least for the first half of the week. Unfortunately, that also means we still are not expecting much in the way of drought relief over this time. So SWLA is likely to remain in an exceptional drought until that happens. We will be looking closer to next weekend for the next cold front, but details as far as precip or temperatures are still uncertain this far out.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sammy was impacting the Leeward Islands on Saturday, before it will continue north on its’ journey into the Atlantic. Elsewhere there is a small area of low pressure we are watching in the southern Caribbean, but neither will pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA. More details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

