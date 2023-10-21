Coyotes are a growing concern in SWLA residential areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some local neighborhoods are on high alert after several reports of coyote sightings. Some residents also said their pets have fallen victim to coyote attacks.

We visited a neighborhood is filled with pet owners and families, most of whom are weary of spending too much time outside due to the rising threat of coyote sightings.

One Lake Charles family said they had quite a scare after one of their dogs was mauled by a coyote.

The encounter resulted in a face-to-face confrontation.

Thankfully they were successful in scaring it away, but they said few of their neighbors have not been so lucky.

Another viewer said she has had multiple cats killed by a coyote and is very concerned as she lives only a few blocks away from an elementary school.

We reached out to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further information about coyotes and their habits.

“They’re very adaptive, and you know, they can basically make a living in just about any landscape,” said wildlife biologist Kori Legleu-Buxton.

Legleu-Buxton said the reason you are seeing more coyotes may not be what you think.

“It may have more to do with the drought, you know, and maybe limited natural food sources, that kind of brings them to urban areas or areas where they may have other easy food sources. So you know, coyotes are just trying to make a living too,” she said.

She recommended keeping any outside food to an absolute minimum so that coyotes have less reason to explore your yard.

If you find yourself near a coyote, do not try to run. Try to make yourself look as big as possible and make all the noise you can.

“In rural areas you can, it is legal to shoot them, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, day or night. You do have to have a valid hunting license to do that,” Legleu-Buxton said.

Remember to stay alert, try to keep small pets indoors if possible, and chances are coyotes will be more scared of you than you are of them, so always stand your ground.

If you are dealing with a coyote problem and need assistance, click HERE.

