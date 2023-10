LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new trampoline park is coming to Lake Charles.

Urban Air Adventure Park will be setting up shop at the old Kmart location off of Ryan Street, according to Discovering SWLA.

This will be the third park in Louisiana, with other locations in Denham Springs and Covington.

