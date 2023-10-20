Tammy moving over the Leeward Islands, watching another area in the south Caribbean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Tammy continues to approach the Leeward Islands, and was located Friday morning 100 miles northeast of Barbados. Tammy has maximum sustained winds around 60 mph.

Tropical Storm Tammy (KPLC)

Over the next few days, Tammy will be steered to the west-northwest, where it will impact some of the islands with heavy rain and some gusty winds by late Friday and Saturday. After that, Tammy will likely gain a little strength and begin to make a northward turn around a high-pressure in the Atlantic, eventually being picked up all together by a cold front. So Tammy will not pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico or Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Tammy (KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are watching a small area of low pressure in the southern Caribbean sea. It could see some slow development before moving over Central America by mid next week, but does not look like it will bringing much energy to the Gulf. We will still monitor both systems as we move closer to the end of Hurricane season.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

