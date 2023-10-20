SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2023.

Billy Wayne Dixon, 35, Bogalusa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kenneth Charles Brown, 31, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Kevin Jamal Dugas, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.

John Martin Hickey, 56, Blaine, WA: Domestic abuse.

Haywood Jamaar Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense DWI; speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Curtis James Cart Jr., 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; resisting an officer; arson; aggravated battery.

Lance James Lindsey, 25, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; probation detainer.

Scott Allen Jardneaux, 41, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Clint Lee Mott, 39, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Dana Monique Dodson, 35, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Bridgette Ashley Brown, 38, Ninety Six, SC: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

