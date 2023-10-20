50/50 Thursdays
Semien’s batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS

A finger of Marcus Semien’s batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie...
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie Pasquantino as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien attempts the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A finger of Marcus Semien’s batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

The Texas Rangers baserunner was sliding back to the bag at first base after Houston's José Abreu snagged Corey Seager's 108.6 mph liner in the fifth inning Thursday night.

Abreu lunged to tag Semien just as Semien's hand reached the bag, and first base umpire Jordan Baker called Semien safe.

The Astros challenged, and the video review showed Abreu's glove grazing one of the fingers on the batting glove in Semien's back pocket as the finger popped into the air.

“I didn’t feel a tag,” Semien said. “I’ve been keeping my gloves in my back pocket my entire career, and that’s never happened. Of course, in the ALCS it happens. And that’s tough.”

The Rangers had two runners on with no outs and were trailing 7-3 when Seager came up after hitting a solo homer his previous at-bat. Seager ripped a slider from reliever Hunter Brown, but directly at Abreu playing behind Semien.

After the double play, rookie Evan Carter lined out to deep center field. The Rangers had just two baserunners over the final four innings.

“Corey smoked the ball,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s a tough play when you’re on first and it’s hit at the first baseman. Felt like he got back, but I guess he nicked him. That’s part of the game now, is the replay. And it worked out for them.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker said he wasn't sure Abreu made contact with Semien, but challenged anyway.

“That was another huge play,” Baker said. “And I told José, I know in Cuba they don’t play football, but you’ve got to tackle and make sure he doesn’t get to the bag.”

But Abreu got enough of Semien — just barely.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

