Sacred Heart of Jesus Church makes list of La.’s most endangered places

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation announced its 2023 list of Most Endangered Places, which includes Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Convent on Mill Street.

The Foundation of the Sacred Heart goes back to 1890 when the Rev. Arthur Drossaerts initiated services to several Black Catholic families on Sunday afternoons.

Three years after Hurricane Laura, repairs to the church and a full rehabilitation of the convent are needed so these buildings may be used to their full potential for the community.

LTHP identifies abandoned and neglected sites to bring awareness to their importance to our state’s history and culture. Of more than 180 sites recognized on the Most Endangered Places list, over a third have been rehabilitated or are in the process of being saved.

Below are the other sites on this year’s list:

Joy Theatre – Bienville Parish

Sweet Olive Cemetery – East Baton Rouge Parish

Barker’s Pharmacy – Iberville Parish

Riverlake Plantation – Pointe Coupee Parish

Bolton High School – Rapides Parish

E.J. Caire & Co. Stores – St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – St. John the Baptist Parish

Tchefuncte River Light Station – St. Tammany Parish

Old West Carroll National Bank – West Carroll Parish.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.