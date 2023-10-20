New Big 12 foes Baylor, Cincinnati set for first-ever meeting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Baylor (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati (2-4, 0-3), Saturday, noon ET (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Line: Cincinnati favored by 3 1-2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Baylor and Cincinnati have never met on the football field. The Bearcats are free falling under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, losing four straight following a 30-10 defeat to Iowa State last week. Baylor is coming off a bye week. The Bears are seeking their second consecutive road win after toppling UCF 36-35 on Sept. 30. Baylor rallied from a 35-7 deficit late in the third quarter to secure the largest comeback in program history and the largest comeback for an FBS program since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor's offensive line vs. Cincinnati's defensive front. Baylor has allowed 18 sacks through six games, the most per game in the Big 12. Now, they'll have to slow down a Cincinnati line that includes preseason AP first-team All-American DT Dontay Corleone, 2022 first-team All-American Athletic Conference DE Jowon Briggs and Utah State transfer DE Daniel Grzesiak, who leads the Bearcats with 3.5 sacks this season. Grzesiak had two sacks against Iowa State last week to add to his career total of 19.5.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: WR Monaray Baldwin had five catches for 126 yards and a TD in the Bears’ 39-14 loss against Texas Tech on Oct. 7. Baldwin leads Baylor in receiving yards (404) and is tied for the team lead in receptions (17). His 23.8 yards-per-catch average is second-best in the Big 12.

Cincinnati: QB Emory Jones ranks fifth in the conference in total offense, accounting for 279 yards per game. Jones has a league-high eight interceptions, seven coming in the Bearcats’ current four-game losing streak. Despite Jones’ struggles, Satterfield said he “gives us the best chance to move our offense.”

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor is 7-10 on the road (22-20 overall) under fourth-year coach Dave Aranda. ... Cincinnati has sold out 15 straight home games, dating back to the third home game of 2021. ... Baylor had 19 players make their starting debut in the first three games of the year, while 20 freshmen saw action. ... Cincinnati’s defense is allowing just 104.2 rushing yards per game, fewest in the Big 12. The Bearcats offense is 16th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (202.7). ... Baylor LB Matt Jones ranks third in the Big 12 in tackles for loss (eight). ... Baylor long snapper leads the Big 12 in fumble recoveries (two). ... Cincinnati’s Corleone has 22 tackles and 4.5 TFLs through six games. ... Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner already has a career-high 434 rushing yards this season.

