Mossville, Fisherville residents still seeking justice after environmental disasters

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Residents of several Southwest Louisiana communities are still seeking justice after different environmental disasters affected them decades ago.

Community environmentalist Debra Ramirez said as long as she can remember dating back to the early 50s, at least 14 plants came into her community of Mossville, and as a result, it led to a chemical spill of ethylene dichloride. Many were forced to evacuate, leaving the predominantly Black community.

“But it also went west to our communities, and they kept a big secret with that. They didn’t bring in clean water, they didn’t evacuate, they didn’t use hazmat, they didn’t use any of those things they were trained to do when they have such a horrific spill,” Ramirez said.

A similar situation over in Calcasieu Parish in the Fishersville community. Residents there said a spill from a railroad car caused health issues such as cancer of all kinds, brain tumors and respiratory problems.

And now they are continuing to fight for justice to keep what was always meant to be alive.

“We fighting for justice for our health, we are fighting for justice to have our community built back, free healthcare, and by all means we want Black businesses in that community to make sure that the community continues to strive and be what it should have been from the get-go,” Ramirez said.

Back in the community of Mossville, Sasol has taken over much of the area and has been there since 2001. They were not part of the original chemical spill that caused the evacuation.

The company said they are investing in the community from workforce development to scholarships. Sasol provided the following statement:

“Sasol has proactively invested millions of dollars into our community in initiatives identified by Mossville and Westlake residents for more than two decades. We value the partnerships we have created and look forward to further collaboration as we continue to give back to the community where we operate.”

They are currently seeking lawyers to help with the claims and ask anyone who can assist to reach out.

