LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University’s turf crew created an eye-catching field graphic for fans this Saturday for the homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.

Thank you to our Turf Krewe for all of the meticulous craftmanship you have dedicated to ensure each field graphic comes to life in Tiger Stadium🐅

We are eager to welcome all of you this Saturday evening to enjoy these graphics in honor of the Army Black Knights!#ThisIsOurKrewe pic.twitter.com/pfTtuSpt0H — LSU Game Operations (@LSUgameops) October 19, 2023

The LSU end zones were painted camouflage in honor of the Army Black Knights thanking them for their commitment to our country, LSU said.

LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights. (Louisiana State University)

LSU is celebrating homecoming this week as the No. 19 Tigers host Army (2-4) at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers are coming off a 30-point win over SEC West rival Auburn.

Game Day Schedule

LSU Athletics released the following schedule for game day.

LSU VS. ARMY SCHEDULE - SATURDAY, OCT. 21 7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU campus open 1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public

1st Calvary Band performs Bud Light Fan Zone 4:10 p.m. Homecoming Court march down Victory Hill begins 4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC 6:17 p.m. Silver Wings Parachute Team jumps into Tiger Stadium 6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield - Guest captains TE Foster Moreau & S. Chad Jones 6:39 p.m. Kickoff

Army Tailgate

The U.S. Army Recruiting Company-Baton Rouge will be at the tailgate offering a hands-on opportunity with tactical equipment and Special Forces servicemember from 1- 5 p.m. They will be located at Burbank Drive and East Highway 30 near Walk-Ons.

“We will have several Explosive Ordnance Division (EOD) Soldiers, the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Drone Operators, the Army Ford 650 Extreme Truck (ET), and a TAC Polaris all-terrain vehicle on display for the public to come and visit,” said Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Company Commander. “Also, the 321st Army Reserve Unit will have Humvees and Light Tactical Vehicles to showcase.”

