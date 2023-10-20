Judge Canaday censured by Louisiana Supreme Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana that Calcasieu Court Judge Michael Canaday be publicly censured and pay costs for his willful misconduct in a high-profile second-degree murder case from 2019.

The decision of the state supreme court, which has the final authority, is regarding State v. Bartie, in which Judge Canaday released files to the prosecution that may have given away defense strategy without consulting the defense. The case also involved improper messages between Canaday and a member of the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office staff.

Dennis Jerome Bartie is accused of killing Rose Born in her doughnut shop in 1988. The case was considered cold until Bartie was arrested in 2016. Bartie is currently in prison serving time for attempted second-degree murder, in a separate case.

In this case, Canaday presided over multiple hearings to decide if Bartie should receive state funds or if he had the means to fund his own defense, ultimately denying Bartie indigency and funds for defense experts.

Because these hearings involved the defense’s strategy, they were conducted without the District Attorney, and the transcripts were sealed.

The defense decided to challenge Canaday’s indigency ruling with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

In order to facilitate the filing of their appeal application, defense attorneys requested the hearing transcipts. Judge Canaday granted this request and ordered the transcripts be given to the defense, adding in his own handwriting they be released from seal.

In an email to the judge seeking clarification, a staff member of the D.A.’s office asked if his order gave their office access to these transcripts, as well. This employee with the D.A.’s office followed up on the email with a text to Judge Canaday, telling him they had just sent the email. Defense attorneys were not copied on the email or the text.

Canaday responded by text: “Since I don’t believe the state could appeal my granting relief to the defense on funding, I don’t think they can support the courts position to deny. The courts reasons will be sufficient for the 3rd to review. If the 3rd requests a states response obviously they could access the record.”

Two weeks later, the D.A.’s employee emailed Judge Canaday a copy of the Third Circuit’s ruling reversing his indigency ruling. Judge Canaday responded: “If the state wants to take up to the Supreme Court, I will unseal the record. GMC.”

In none of these communications were the defense attorneys included.

The Louisiana Supreme Court decided these communications conveyed to the D.A.’s office it had special access to Judge Canaday or an advantage in his court because Canaday’s statements had conveyed a commitment to take a particular action on a motion that was not yet filed.

Two weeks later, the D.A.’s office filed a motion to unseal all transcripts regarding the defendant’s indigency, including transcripts of closed hearings where specific defense strategy was discussed. That same day, without a hearing and without giving defense counsel the chance to respond, Judge Canaday signed a order granting their request.

The defense counsel was able to successfully argue for Judge Canaday’s recusal from Bartie’s case, and the recusal was upheld by both the Third Circuit and the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Through their investigation, the Judiciary Commission found Canaday engaged in improper communications and inappropriately granted a state motion to release documents from seal without holding a hearing or giving defense counsel an opportunity to respond. The Commission recommended Judge Canaday be censured for the violations and pay costs.

Their recommendation was sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court, the only authority that can discipline a judge.

Judge Canaday has acknowledged and apologized for his misconduct and its impact on the judiciary, and he said all his communications now go through his assistant and any email must include opposing counsel. He also said he does not accept text messages, and he reviews all motions before determining whether they require a contradictory hearing.

Along with ordering Judge Canaday be publicly censured, he was ordered to pay the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana $1,690.25.

